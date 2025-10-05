Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,600 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the August 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:INCM opened at $27.82 on Friday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.81 million, a P/E ratio of -47,393.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Income Focus ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

