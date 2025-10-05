Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM is Verus Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Verus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

