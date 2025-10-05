JSF Financial LLC Buys 234 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $130,212,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $76,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 175,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $567.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $366.00 and a twelve month high of $571.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $526.40 and its 200 day moving average is $488.70.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.10.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

