Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,333,822 VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,333,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,501,000. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF accounts for 0.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 1.88% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.1465 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.