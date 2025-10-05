MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,668,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,983,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,801,000 after buying an additional 458,785 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 266,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 116,972 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 3.5%

SPYI stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

