SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF $ONEV is Integrated Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Integrated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF makes up about 3.4% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,401,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:ONEV opened at $134.12 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $135.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

