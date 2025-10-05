Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up approximately 1.6% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.1%

DOC opened at $19.39 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.