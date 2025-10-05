MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 60 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.11.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $489.88 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $283.80 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of -411.66, a PEG ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

