LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 4,586 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,116,000 after buying an additional 3,666,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after buying an additional 3,519,187 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,817,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,752,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $251.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.22.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $234.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $413.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

