Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $260,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $367.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $369.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

