Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 0.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.69.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $258.01 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

