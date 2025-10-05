USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 896 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 600,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 200,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,852.7% in the first quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 118,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 114,908 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 113,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $99.68 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

