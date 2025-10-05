Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 280 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 2.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

