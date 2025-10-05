ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ExlService by 51.8% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in ExlService by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ExlService by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

