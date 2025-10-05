MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 9,415 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.19% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $28,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $169,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 935,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after purchasing an additional 152,158 shares during the period.

UITB opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.1616 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

