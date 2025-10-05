JSF Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 117.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,453.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $230.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.18 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.99.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $15,432,604.04. Following the sale, the director owned 634,112,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,895,341,785.60. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,633 shares of company stock valued at $623,559,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

