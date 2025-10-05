Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $65.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $68.60.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
