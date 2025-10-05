Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Up 189.4% in September

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,600 shares, an increase of 189.4% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFAS. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,276,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $18.79 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

