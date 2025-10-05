Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 1,485 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.8%

WY stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 221.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

