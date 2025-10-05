New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,867,300 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the August 31st total of 1,340,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.8 days.
New China Life Insurance Stock Performance
NWWCF opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. New China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $5.90.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New China Life Insurance
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.