New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,867,300 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the August 31st total of 1,340,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.8 days.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

NWWCF opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. New China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Traditional insurance, Participating insurance, and Other Business. It provides life insurance, health insurance, and accident insurance products and services.

