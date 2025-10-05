Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.40 and last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.25.

Pharma Mar Stock Up 8.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles for the use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of the European Union, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA Interference segments.

