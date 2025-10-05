Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $15.10. Andritz shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Andritz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Andritz Trading Up 6.7%
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Andritz had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Andritz will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
About Andritz
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
