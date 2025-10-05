Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 109,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 83,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Inomin Mines Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.
About Inomin Mines
Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
