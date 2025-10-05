Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 209,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 351,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$15.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Bayhorse Silver

(Get Free Report)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.