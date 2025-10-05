Realta Investment Advisors Has $718,000 Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Progressive by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 202,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,915,000 after buying an additional 77,358 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 7,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,335,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.63.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $246.10 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $228.54 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,917.04. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

