Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Up 181.8% in September

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,300 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCMWY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $381.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.27). Swisscom had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 9.29%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

