Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 158879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,145,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,887 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 176.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,589 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,789,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,506,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 808,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

