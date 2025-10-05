Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2025

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 158879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,145,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,887 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 176.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,589 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,789,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,506,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 808,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.