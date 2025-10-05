Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,475 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

