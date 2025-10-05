Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 13.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.0% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $151.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.78, a PEG ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,950 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,050,433.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 181,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,720.64. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,090,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 372,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,304,449.70. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,384,618 shares of company stock worth $183,444,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

