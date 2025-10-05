Roblox Corporation $RBLX is Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 3.5% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Roblox by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,779,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $4,372,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roblox from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Arete Research set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.72.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,048,565.10. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,808,756.48. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,876 shares of company stock valued at $47,386,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

RBLX stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

