Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 18,780 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POCT. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.