Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP) Short Interest Update

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,400 shares, an increase of 185.5% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $34.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEP. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,161,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at $22,505,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $3,624,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $2,055,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 82.4% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 132,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

