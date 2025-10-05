CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Short Interest Up 179.5% in September

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 106,200 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the August 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERO opened at $5.28 on Friday. CERo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $895.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported ($61.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($70.23) by $8.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERO shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. D Boral Capital raised shares of CERo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CERo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CERo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CERo Therapeutics stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 7.26% of CERo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

