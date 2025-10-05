Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 8,207 shares.The stock last traded at $51.00 and had previously closed at $50.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HVRRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Hannover Ruck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research raised Hannover Ruck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hannover Ruck Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Hannover Ruck had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannover Ruck SE will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Ruck Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

