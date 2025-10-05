EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.22 and last traded at $72.22. Approximately 298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.82.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUROFINS SCIENT in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

