EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.22 and last traded at $72.22. Approximately 298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUROFINS SCIENT in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EUROFINS SCIENT
EUROFINS SCIENT Trading Down 2.7%
About EUROFINS SCIENT
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EUROFINS SCIENT
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for EUROFINS SCIENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUROFINS SCIENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.