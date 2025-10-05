Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 13340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Galp Energia SGPS Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Galp Energia SGPS had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. Analysts expect that Galp Energia SGPS SA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia SGPS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 179.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Galp Energia SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

