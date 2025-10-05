Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 13340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Galp Energia SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS Stock Performance
Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Galp Energia SGPS had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. Analysts expect that Galp Energia SGPS SA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Galp Energia SGPS Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 179.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Galp Energia SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.
Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.
Featured Articles
