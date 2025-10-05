Gladstone Investment Corporation $GAIN Shares Acquired by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAIN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.95 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $533.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 83.78% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Saturday, September 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

