Analyzing TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TravelSky Technology and ServiceNow”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelSky Technology $1.23 billion 3.15 $288.53 million N/A N/A ServiceNow $10.98 billion 17.27 $1.43 billion $7.94 114.83

Analyst Ratings

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than TravelSky Technology.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TravelSky Technology and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 ServiceNow 1 3 30 1 2.89

ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $1,122.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. Given ServiceNow’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than TravelSky Technology.

Volatility & Risk

TravelSky Technology has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TravelSky Technology and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A ServiceNow 13.78% 18.04% 8.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ServiceNow beats TravelSky Technology on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company’s AIT services include electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation and payment services. In addition, the company engages in technology development; sales of computers and auxiliary equipment; contracting of computer software and hardware engineering projects; technical consultation and service; system integration; real estate development and sales; self-developed commercial housing contracting; labor service subcontracting; freight management services; and trade financing services. TravelSky Technology Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides asset management, cloud observability, integrated risk management; information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, the company provides app engine product; automation engine; platform privacy and security product; and source-to-pay operations. It serves to government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through service providers and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.