Wrapped Sonic (WS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.47 Million

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Wrapped Sonic has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Sonic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Sonic has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $10.47 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124,143.38 or 0.99386844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122,986.43 or 0.99928058 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.88 or 0.00335468 BTC.

Wrapped Sonic Token Profile

Wrapped Sonic was first traded on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 280,962,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Sonic is www.soniclabs.com. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Wrapped Sonic’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com.

Wrapped Sonic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 281,882,861.2856866. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.28376894 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $7,899,572.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Sonic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Sonic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

