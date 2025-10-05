5,779 Shares in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $227,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 55,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $55.82.

Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $378.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.38 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, CFO Bradford Hale bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 144,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,606.48. This trade represents a 7.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

