Ameriflex Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Ameriflex Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

