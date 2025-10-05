Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Update

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSIW shares. Wall Street Zen raised Garden Stage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Garden Stage in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Garden Stage Stock Down 1.1%

Garden Stage Company Profile

Shares of GSIW opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. Garden Stage has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

