Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Sold by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.6481 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

