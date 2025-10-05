Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 81,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 338,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yatsen currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $773.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of -2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%. Yatsen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 1,446.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

