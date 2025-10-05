EDENRED (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

EDENRED (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 29,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 10,764 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.50.
EDNMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EDENRED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDENRED in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of EDENRED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.
