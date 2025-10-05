Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $155.17 and last traded at $154.84, with a volume of 3007271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.20.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,469,000 after buying an additional 627,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 70.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,081,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,862,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,359,000 after acquiring an additional 192,093 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,609,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,540 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,475,000 after acquiring an additional 370,730 shares during the period.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

