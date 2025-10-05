Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading 8.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.37. 699,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,033,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 113.70%. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,188,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 412,762 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 169,884 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,759,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,713 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,676,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 500,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 851,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

