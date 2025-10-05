Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,577 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,831 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.