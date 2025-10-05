Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,982 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.4% in the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 8,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $120,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ADSK opened at $318.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

