Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 167 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,914,000 after acquiring an additional 164,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,288,000 after purchasing an additional 89,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allstate by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after buying an additional 497,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $210.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.72 and a 200-day moving average of $201.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.Allstate’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.